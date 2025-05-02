Prime Video brings back Friday Night Fights: ONE Fight Night 3 Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O I

The ONE Championship action continues Friday night on Prime Video with ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will be available exclusively to Prime members in the U.S. and Canada, with a new start time of 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT this Friday, May 2. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

The main event pits rising star and multi-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai against legendary former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama in a high-stakes rematch.

Their first encounter in February 2024 delivered one of the year’s most thrilling battles, with Kongthoranee earning a controversial split decision that spoiled Nong-O’s ONE flyweight debut. Now ranked No. 3 in the division, Kongthoranee looks to validate his position against a motivated combat sports icon seeking redemption in what promises to be an explosive technical showcase.

In the co-main event, American BJJ superstar Tye Ruotolo puts his ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship on the line against two-time IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Dante Leon of Canada in a can’t-miss trilogy match. These elite black belts split their previous two encounters on the North American competition circuit, making this World Title showdown a definitive chapter in their epic rivalry.

ONE Fight Night 31 also features former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam, British fan favorite Liam Nolan in his return from a brief retirement, former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex, Filipino-American sensation Sean Climaco, undefeated Colombian firecracker Jordan Estupinan, and the U.S. primetime debuts of young Eastern European knockout artists Abdulla Dayakaev and Akif Guluzada.

Complete card details and an updated schedule for ONE Fight Night on Prime Video are available below:

Friday, June 6 – ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Friday, July 11 – ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video

Friday, August 1 – ONE 173: Denver

Friday, September 5 – ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

Friday, October 3 – ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

Friday, November 7 – ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video

Friday, December 5 – U.S. event (TBA)

*Schedule and timing subject to change

