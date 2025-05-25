Prime Video set for Sunday debut with Coca-Cola 600: ‘Fundamentals win’

This season marks the first of NASCAR’s new seven-year media rights agreements for the NASCAR Cup Series with four best-in-class distribution partners — FOX Sports, NBC Sports, Amazon‘s Prime Video and TNT Sports

Here’s a breakdown of how to watch NASCAR races on Amazon Prime Video in 2025.

Starting in 2025, five NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast live on Prime Video. Cup Series practice and qualifying will air on the streaming service throughout the first half of the season through Pocono (June 22), excluding the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the Daytona 500 and the NASCAR All-Star Race — those will air on FOX Sports.

Coverage for race broadcasts on Prime Video kicks off in May with the Coca-Cola 600 (May 25) at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend. Additional races on Prime Video include Nashville (June 1), Michigan (June 8), Mexico City (June 15) and Pocono (June 22).

Prime Video free trial

Fans can get in on the racing action by taking advantage of a 30-day free trial, courtesy of Amazon Prime. Sign up now to see all of Prime Video’s extensive NASCAR coverage throughout the summer.

How can I sign up for Prime Video?

Visit the NASCAR section of Prime Video and click, “Join Prime.” Then, enter the requested information and confirm your membership and billing information.

Once you’ve completed all of the required steps, you can navigate to the Prime Video section of the website. Here, you can find the five premier series events, along with practice and qualifying at the scheduled event times.

NASCAR Cup Series races on Prime Video: