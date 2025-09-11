Amazon’s Prime Video has officially cemented its place in the NFL broadcasting ecosystem. In its third season of exclusive Thursday Night Football (TNF) coverage, Prime Video posted its most-watched regular season ever, averaging 14.23 million viewers across 15 games, according to Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel methodology. That’s a 27% increase from its inaugural 2022 season, with peak viewership hitting 15.93 million.

Even more telling: TNF consistently outperformed other primetime NFL broadcasts in the coveted P18-34 demographic, averaging 2.61 million viewers—a 9% year-over-year bump. With a median viewer age of 49, Prime Video is skewing younger than traditional NFL broadcasters, whose median age hovers around 55.

Broadcast Talent: A Legacy Team Meets Streaming Innovation

At the heart of TNF’s success is its elite broadcast team:

Al Michaels , the legendary voice of NFL primetime, brings gravitas and familiarity.

, the legendary voice of NFL primetime, brings gravitas and familiarity. Kirk Herbstreit , ESPN’s college football mainstay, adds analytical depth and crossover appeal.

, ESPN’s college football mainstay, adds analytical depth and crossover appeal. Kaylee Hartung, sideline reporter, bridges the action with real-time insights and player access.

This trio has become a fixture for fans, blending traditional broadcast excellence with a modern streaming sensibility.

Production Powerhouse: Fred Gaudelli and NEP’s Tech Arsenal

Behind the scenes, Fred Gaudelli, the Emmy-winning producer known for his work on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, leads the production charge. Gaudelli’s transition to Prime Video has brought cinematic polish and editorial precision to TNF’s presentation.

Supporting him is the NEP technical crew, whose mobile units and remote production workflows have enabled seamless, high-definition coverage across diverse stadiums. NEP’s integration of AWS cloud infrastructure and AI-driven graphics has elevated the broadcast, offering real-time stats, predictive analytics, and immersive replays..

Pregame & Postgame: Building a Full-Night Experience

Prime Video’s TNF isn’t just about kickoff—it’s a full-night event. The pregame show, hosted by Charissa Thompson, features analysis from Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, and Andrew Whitworth, blending sharp commentary with locker-room authenticity.

The postgame show, anchored by Taylor Rooks, delivers interviews, highlights, and social media integration, capturing the pulse of the fanbase and extending engagement well beyond the final whistle.

Younger Viewers & Streaming Acceptance

Prime Video’s TNF has become a magnet for younger audiences. With 20% of viewers under 35, the platform is redefining how the NFL reaches digital-native fans. Interactive features like alternate broadcasts, X-Ray stats, and Twitch simulcasts have created a multi-platform experience that resonates with Gen Z and Millennials.

More importantly, Prime Video is no longer seen as a novelty—it’s a legitimate player in the sports media landscape. NFL executives, advertisers, and fans alike now recognize Amazon’s commitment to innovation, reach, and quality.

Final Word: Streaming’s Gridiron Future

With ratings climbing, younger viewers tuning in, and a production team that rivals any legacy network, Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football is not just surviving—it’s thriving. As the NFL continues to explore digital partnerships, Prime Video stands as proof that streaming can deliver primetime magic with precision, personality, and power.