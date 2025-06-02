Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) delivered a performance for the ages, destroying Inter Milan 5–0 in the 2025 Champions League final at the Munich Football Arena. After years of heartbreak, PSG finally lifted the most prestigious trophy in club football, doing so with style, power and youth-driven energy.

Desire Doue Steals the Spotlight

Nineteen-year-old Desire Doue was the heart of PSG’s dominance. He set up the first goal for Achraf Hakimi with a perfect cross in the 12th minute. Just eight minutes later, he doubled the lead with a deflected shot that left Inter stunned.

In the second half, he scored again after a slick build-up involving Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele. At 19 years and 362 days, Doue became the third teenager to score in a Champions League final. His composure and vision on the biggest stage confirmed his superstar potential.

Luis Enrique’s Youth Revolution Delivers

This victory wasn’t just about talent. It was about a clear vision. Luis Enrique built a team based on unity and hunger, moving away from the star-heavy approach of the past. Young players like Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, and Doue shined with energy and confidence.

Kvaratskhelia added the fourth goal with a calm finish after beating Inter’s defensive line. Substitute Senny Mayulu, also 19, scored the fifth with a deflected strike to seal the win. PSG’s pace and pressure overwhelmed Inter from start to finish.

Inter Overwhelmed on the Big Stage

After losing out to Napoli to the Serie A title last Friday, everyone was expecting Inter Milan to not end the season empty handed, however tonight Inter Milan simply had no answer. Their experienced squad, the oldest in the competition, struggled to match PSG’s intensity. Key players like Lautaro Martinez were invisible, and their defence fell apart under pressure.

Simone Inzaghi now faces tough questions. This heavy defeat, just two years after losing another final to Manchester City, could mark the end of an era for Inter. The club must decide whether to rebuild with younger talent or continue with a veteran core that looked out of place in Munich.

A New Era for PSG Begins

This wasn’t just a win — it was a statement. PSG now stand among Europe’s elite with their first Champions League crown. Luis Enrique joins a small list of managers who have lifted the trophy with two different clubs.

The Parisians were relentless. They didn’t just beat Inter. They dismantled them with style. From defence to attack, every player played their role. For PSG fans, the wait is finally over. A new era has begun.