The Professional Women’s Hockey League is rolling out its annual PWHL Takeover Tour with a marquee Montréal–Toronto matchup in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More than a showcase, this year’s tour is widely viewed as a preview of the league’s next major expansion phase. The PWHL will test fan interest and arena viability in Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Washington, D.C., and Winnipeg, along with return visits to Denver, Detroit, Edmonton, and Québec City. Each market will host two games, giving PWHL owner Mark Walter and league executives a firsthand look at potential new homes.

Last season’s tour proved the model works. During the 2024–2025 Takeover Tour, the league drew impressive crowds in Seattle and Vancouver — momentum that ultimately earned both cities expansion franchises last April. With that success as a blueprint, the PWHL is now positioning itself for another round of growth.

A League on the Rise — With One Major Concern

Now in its third season, the PWHL continues to outperform previous women’s hockey ventures. The league currently features franchises in Boston, Montréal, Newark, Ottawa, St. Paul, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. Plans are already in motion to expand to 12 teams, and PWHL executive vice president of business operations Amy Scheer has made it clear that the league is accelerating its growth strategy.

“We added Vancouver and Seattle this year, two teams. We’re going to expand at least 2–4 teams next year. We are in growth mode and this league is exploding,” Scheer said.

But amid the momentum, Ottawa has emerged as a potential trouble spot. A proposed arena renovation would reduce seating capacity by roughly 3,000 seats, bringing the venue down to 5,500 — a number the PWHL believes is too small to sustain the team’s fan base or long‑term financial health. The league has also expressed reluctance to relocate the franchise to the NHL Senators’ arena in suburban Kanata, a venue far from Ottawa’s downtown core.

With Senators ownership pursuing a new downtown arena, the PWHL is watching closely. If the current plan moves forward and the seating reduction becomes permanent, the league may be forced to consider relocating the Ottawa franchise.

PWHL Takeover Tour Could Shape Ottawa’s Future

The Takeover Tour may ultimately provide the PWHL with alternatives should the Ottawa arena issue remain unresolved. With multiple cities eager to join the league — and several already demonstrating strong attendance during previous tour stops — the PWHL will have no shortage of options.

As the tour unfolds, the league’s expansion roadmap will become clearer. What’s certain is that the PWHL is growing quickly, its fan base is expanding, and its next round of decisions could reshape the landscape of women’s professional hockey.

