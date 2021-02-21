Race Day at Daytona’s Road Course: A rare back-to-back NASCAR week has many storylines for today’s race.

Last week NASCAR got the 2021 season off with a wild start at the rain delayed Daytona 500 that saw more crashes than normal and that that is saying something. Michael McDowell Ford emerged from a multi-car wreck on the final lap to make the Daytona 500 his first career Cup Series victory in his 358th career start.

But this they are back at Daytona and the Road Course.

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Daytona road course

Race distance: 70 laps, 253 miles

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting seventh in mid-August.

Fast facts: McDowell led for less than half a lap but took advantage when Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and race leader Joey Logano crashed battling for the win. … Denny Hamlin led a race-high 98 laps but finished fifth in his bid for an unprecedented third straight victory in “The Great American Race.” … Bubba Wallace, driving for the new team co-owned by Hamlin and basketball great Michael Jordan, became the first Black driver to lead a lap in NASCAR’s biggest race. … Only 11 cars finished on the lead lap. … Reigning series champion Chase Elliott finished second.

Next race: Dixie Vodka 400, Feb. 28, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton completed his sixth championship season in seven years even though Max Verstappen held off the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Valterri Bottas for his second victory of the season.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 28, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener)

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon clinched his sixth series championship, holding off Josef Newgarden despite Newgarden’s Dixon-matching fourth victory of the season.

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS

Next event: Feb. 26-27, Paige, Texas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports