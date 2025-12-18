The NFC West is on the line tonight as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, both sitting at 11–3, collide under the lights on Prime Video in one of the biggest Thursday Night Football matchups of the season. With the division crown hanging in the balance and the San Francisco 49ers lurking just behind at 10–4, this game carries massive playoff implications for both teams. Two red‑hot quarterbacks—Matthew Stafford for the Rams and Sam Darnold for the Seahawks—headline a primetime duel that could ultimately decide home‑field positioning in January.

Key Players to Watch on Both Sides

Both teams enter Week 16 loaded with star power and momentum. The Rams’ offense has been one of the league’s most explosive, averaging 383.6 yards per game, the second‑best mark in the NFL. Running back Kyren Williams continues to be a force, while wideout Davante Adams—though dealing with a hamstring issue—remains a game‑changing presence. Stafford has been sharp, guiding the Rams to wins in four of their last five meetings with Seattle.

Seattle counters with a balanced attack and one of the league’s top defenses, ranking fourth in total yards allowed. Quarterback Sam Darnold has stabilized the offense, while young star Jaxon Smith‑Njigba continues to emerge as a premier playmaker. The Seahawks have won four straight and are undefeated at home in primetime this season.

How to Watch and Listen: Full Broadcast Information

Kickoff:

8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) from Lumen Field in Seattle

National Broadcast:

Prime Video (exclusive national stream)

Local TV:

FOX 11 (Los Angeles) for Rams fans

for Rams fans FOX 13 Seattle for Seahawks fans

Announcers:

Al Michaels (play‑by‑play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Radio Coverage:

Rams: ESPN LA 710 AM, 93.1 Jack FM, Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM (Spanish)

ESPN LA 710 AM, 93.1 Jack FM, Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM (Spanish) Seahawks: Local affiliates listed via Seahawks Radio Network

The Final Three Games Will Decide Everything

After tonight’s showdown, both teams face critical closing stretches. The Rams, already playoff‑bound, look to secure seeding with three tough matchups ahead. Seattle, which can clinch a postseason berth with a win tonight, must finish strong to hold off San Francisco and keep their NFC West hopes alive.

With two elite teams, two surging quarterbacks, and the division title at stake, tonight’s Rams‑Seahawks clash on Prime Video has all the ingredients of a December classic.