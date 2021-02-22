Raptors Climb Above .500 After Defeating 76ers

The Raptors improved to 16-15 overall and 7-6 at Amalie Arena after defeating the 76ers on Sunday night.

TAMPA — If fans are indeed permitted to return to Amalie in the next couple of weeks or, the Raptors could provide plenty of reasons to cheer.



Nick Nurse’s team returned to Amalie Arena on Sunday night and extended their winning streak to four with a 110-103 win over the 76ers. In doing so, the Raptors went above .500 (16-15) for the first time this season and lifted their record in Tampa to 7-6.

Toronto entered the contest having taken two from the Bucks and one from the Timberwolves in sweeping a three-game road trip.



The Raptors, who played nine of their previous 10 away from Tampa with only a date with the Magic last Sunday (116-112 loss) the lone home game in that time, commenced a stretch in which five of seven will be played at Amalie to close out the season’s first half.

Playing without Kyle Lowry for the third straight game and sixth time this season, the Raptors trailed by as many as 14 in the opening quarter and 13 in the third quarter.

The Raptors chipped away and took the lead for good, 93-92, on OG Anunoby’s layup with 8:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. That opened a 7-0 run and the 76ers never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

The same two teams go at it at Amalie again on Tuesday night at 7.