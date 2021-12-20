Rare NFL Monday Double header: Las Vegas faces Cleveland and the Bears host the Vikings.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 5 p.m. EST. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was pushed to Monday night as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Browns (7-6) had 24 players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and 11 other starters on the COVID-19 list after the virus swept through the team in recent days and threatened to derail Cleveland’s playoff hopes. The NFL’s decision to relax some testing policies could result in the Browns getting back some key players by Monday. Meanwhile, the Raiders (6-7) are coming off a 48-9 drubbing at Kansas City, their fifth loss in six games following a 5-2 start to the season.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 EST. The Vikings (6-7) will try to steady themselves coming off a near epic collapse when they visit the struggling Bears (4-9). Minnesota hung on to beat Pittsburgh 36-28 on a Thursday night after nearly blowing a 29-0 lead. The Vikings have four losses by three points or less. Chicago has lost seven of eight.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. EST. The game was postponed from Sunday after at least 27 Rams players spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That list stood at 21 Saturday after two additions and six roster reinstatements, including receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Darrell Henderson. The Rams (9-4) will be playing two games in six days, including their trip to Minnesota on Dec. 26. The Seahawks (5-8) placed six more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting cornerback D.J. Reed and starting right tackle Brandon Shell on Sunday. They joined wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins, who were placed on the list Thursday.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. EST. Another game that was rescheduled from Sunday because of COVID-19 issues. Washington’s starting quarterback was uncertain with Taylor Heinicke on the COVID-19 list and backup Kyle Allen in coronavirus protocol. Practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur would be in line to start for Washington (6-7) if neither Heinicke nor Allen is available. The Eagles (6-7) are coming off a bye-week break and also have quarterback questions with Jalen Hurts (ankle) splitting practice reps with Gardner Minshew.