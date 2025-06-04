Rasmussen extends scoreless streak to 23 innings as Rays beat Rangers 5-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen extended his MLB-leading scoreless streak to 23 innings with five innings of one-hit ball and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Rasmussen (5-4) allowed only a single to Jake Burger in the third inning and struck out eight in a game that was delayed for less that 20 minutes due to rain in the third in front of an announced crowd of 9,131 at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Kameron Misner put Tampa Bay on the board with a solo homer in the second inning. In the sixth inning, Yandy Diaz scored on a wild pitch by the Rangers’ Jacob Latz. Jonathan Aranda scored on an infield single by Jake Mangum before Junior Caminero stole home when Misner struck out looking.

Caminero homered in the eighth, his fifth long ball in the last six games, to complete the scoring for Tampa Bay.

Burger had two of Texas’ four hits, including an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Tyler Mahle (5-3) allowed five hits, four earned runs and three walks in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five.

Key moment

With runners on the corners and one out in the sixth, Caminero raced home on a steal. The Rays’ third baseman instinctively took off for home when Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka released a throw to catch Jake Mangum stealing second. Because Caminero took off before Higashioka’s throw passed shortstop Corey Seager, he was credited with the rare steal of home.

Key stat

Rasmussen has not allowed a run over his last four starts, dating to May 17. In that span, Rasmussen has struck out 21, walked three and allowed 10 hits. It was the 14th straight game in which a Rays starter allowed three runs or fewer.

Up next

Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (1-3, 8.10 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list and make his ninth MLB start. Tampa Bay RHP Shane Baz (4-3, 4.92 ERA) has allowed two homers in three of his last four games.

