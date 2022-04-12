Rays First Loss of Season Stings

caught in an undertow

The Tampa Bay Rays entered Monday nights game against the Oakland Athletics riding high. The last undefeated team on the young 2022 season. The Rays offense came into the game scoring fifteen runs the first weekend of the season. Allowing the Orioles to cross the dish just four times. That narrative got flipped on its head by the end of the games against Oakland. While the weather has been unseasonably cool the last few days. For nine innings on Monday night, you started to really feel the dog days of Summer on their way. Let’s play ball.

Paul Blackburn allowed three hits in five scoreless innings, Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both hit three-run homers, and the Oakland Athletics handed the Tampa Bay Rays their first loss of the season, 13-2 on Monday night.

Blackburn (1-0) struck out seven and walked one, helping the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay win their second straight after beginning the season with two losses. Oakland lost two of three at Philadelphia over the weekend.

moments of levity in a sea of despair

With the Rays trailing 9-1, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash sent outfielder Brett Phillips to the mound for the final two innings. Phillips got an inning-ending double-play grounder on a mid-40s mph pitch to Andrus during a five-pitch eighth inning, and made a sliding catch in front of the third-base dugout on Brown’s foul ball before giving up Sheldon Neuse’s first career grand slam with two out in the ninth.

Wander Franco had his third three-hit game of the season for the Rays, who began the season with a three-game sweep of Baltimore in which they outscored the Orioles 15-4.

Rays starter Luis Patiño (0-1) departed in the first inning with a strained left oblique.

UP NEXT

Oakland right-hander Adam Oller and Rays righty Tommy Romero will both be making their major league debuts in Tuesday night’s game. It’s the 28th time since 1901 that both starters in a game are making their debuts, according to Baseball Reference. Romero produced a 2.61 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 110.1 innings between Durham and Double-A Montgomery in 2021.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.