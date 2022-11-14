Rays add a new face to the front office as the Winter Meetings draw near. Braves sign former Rays right-hander Anderson to 1-year deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays hired long-time Texas Rangers executive Jon Daniels as a baseball operations senior adviser on Friday.

Daniels spent the previous 21 seasons with the Rangers, including the last 17 overseeing their baseball operations department. He was the longest-tenured top executive in team history.

Daniels was named the Rangers’ general manager on October 4, 2005. He was only 28 and became the youngest GM in Major League Baseball history.

The Rangers made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11 and reached the postseason five times during Daniels’ tenure.

The Rays promoted Kevin Ibach to vice president of player personnel. Also, Samantha Bireley was promoted to assistant director, baseball operations. Jeremy Sowers was named assistant director of major league operations.

Will Cousins, Chanda Lawdermilk and Carlos Rodriguez moved into assistant general manager roles.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract on Friday.

Under terms of the deal announced by the Braves, The 32-year-old Anderson will earn $875,000 while he is in the majors and $185,000 if he is in the minors.

Anderson has been slowed by injuries since putting together an impressive stretch with Tampa Bay. The reliever has a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings for his career.

He had right elbow surgery in October 2021 and did not pitch in the majors last season. He spent most of the year with Triple-A Durham.

Anderson made his major league debut with Miami in 2019, when he had a 3.92 ERA and one save in 45 games. He was traded to Tampa Bay during the 2019 season and posted a 2.11 ERA in 23 games with the Rays.

Anderson has a 7-6 record and eight saves in 93 career games, all in relief. In 2020, Anderson had six saves and a 0.55 ERA in 19 games with the Rays.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Anderson, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment.

The Braves continued to add depth to their bullpen. On Wednesday, Atlanta re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, its former first-round draft pick, from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash.

Allard, 25, was Atlanta’s top choice, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. He was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season while also spending time at Triple-A Round Rock.

