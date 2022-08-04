Rays beat Jays; split crucial series

By: Garrett Ballard

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday, splitting the series. This was a much-needed win for Tampa Bay, to limit the damage in the wild-card race and get a game back from Toronto.

Much like Tuesday, the offenses were generally limited aside from a few occasions. The Rays used Jalen Beeks as an opener, who gave up a run in the first inning. Ryan Yarbrough came in for the bulk of the innings, pitching four and giving up the only other run the Jays would score in the game. Yusei Kikuchi started for the Blue Jays; he gave up two runs in four innings.

Offensive resilience stands tall

Tampa Bay found themselves down after the first inning again but was able to fight back quickly to tie the game. Instead of the ninth inning, the Rays scored their first run in the third inning, and then immediately answered a one-run fourth inning by Toronto with a one-run fourth of their own.

The Rays finally took the lead in the series in the sixth inning, when one new trade acquisition, David Peralta, hit an RBI single to score the other new trade acquisition, Jose Siri.

Pitching consistency propelling Rays

The offense started slow, but they did enough to cover for their pitching. With some important pitchers on rehab assignment currently, the Rays bullpen could be improving soon as well.

One arm that has been key for the Rays this season is Jason Adam. Adam came on for the save in the ninth inning and threw a ten-pitch inning, striking out two batters.

What’s next?

The Rays have another quick turnaround. They are traveling to Detroit to play the Tigers in a four-game series starting on Thursday. Game one is slated to start at 7:10 P.M. Eastern time. Jeffery Springs (3-3, 2.70 ERA) will be getting the start for Tampa Bay. Drew Hutchinson (1-4, 4.53 ERA) will be getting the start for the Tigers.