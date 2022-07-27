Rays blow lead after McClanahan dominates

By: Garrett Ballard

A disappointing result for the Rays

The Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The loss comes after Rays’ starting pitcher, Shane McClanahan, threw 81 pitches through seven innings to hold onto a 3-2 lead for the Rays. Collin Poche gave up three consecutive hits, including a two-run home run to give up the lead in relief.

McClanahan (10-3, 1.76 ERA) was stellar for Tampa Bay. He threw seven innings, struck out seven batters, and only gave up two hits. Both of those hits were solo home runs, but McClanahan was in control all night, the Orioles had no answer. Reminiscent of game six of the 2020 World Series, manager Kevin Cash pulled his starting pitcher in a close game, resulting in Tampa Bay falling behind.

Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03 ERA) started for the Orioles and was able to limit the Rays to three runs on 10 hits. Those runs would be all the Rays would score, as they were only able to muster two additional hits after Watkins was pulled.

Collin Poche was the pitcher on the mound for the loss for Tampa Bay. Keegan Akin earned the win for the Orioles.

Rays’ playoff outlook

With every game Tampa Bay drops Seattle and Toronto smile. Prior to the Mariners game on Tuesday, Tampa and Seattle are neck-and-neck in the wild card race. The Blue Jays are on a four-game win streak and has completely changed the playoff outlook. The trajectory of Tampa Bay needs to completely change to change this.

What’s next?

The Rays and Orioles will square off again on Wednesday night for the third of four games in this series. Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.13) will get the start for the Rays, while Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.69 ERA) will start for the Orioles. The game will start at 7:05 P.M. Eastern time.