Rays blow lead late; former Rays lead Brewers

By: Garrett Ballard

The Milwaukee Brewers have swept the Rays after beating them 4-3 in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon. The Rays held a one-run lead going into the ninth inning, but the Brewers forced extra innings and a former member of the Rays hit a walk-off single.

Rays show resilience

The Rays managed to come back from a 0-2 deficit to take the lead 3-2, just to lose it in the ninth inning. Initially, Mike Brousseau, a former Tampa Bay player, hit an RBI single in the first inning. Brousseau scored in the first, making the score 2-0 after one inning.

Tampa Bay was led by the long ball on Wednesday. Both Yu Chang and Randy Arozarena hit solo home runs. Those two runs, accompanied by a previous RBI single from David Peralta, meant the Rays took the lead in the fifth inning.

Disasterous late game sinks Rays

The Rays held this one-run lead into the ninth inning. Kevin Cash sent out Collin Poche, a relief pitcher going through struggles, who gave up a solo home run to Rowdy Tellez that sent the game to extra innings.

Ryan Thompson pitched for Tampa Bay in the tenth inning. Willy Adames, another former Ray, would put the game to rest with a walk-off, RBI single that scored the free runner on second base.

What’s next?

Tampa Bay has a day off on Thursday so they can travel back to St. Petersburg for their next series. The Rays’ next series is against the Baltimore Orioles. Game one is scheduled to start at 7:10 P.M. Eastern time on Friday. Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA) is set to get the start for Tampa Bay, while Spencer Watkins (4-2, 4.02 ERA) is set to pitch for the Orioles.