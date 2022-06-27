McClanahan, Rays Complete Sweep, Defeat Pirates 4-2

McClanahan Seven Strong Innings, Paredes Continues Timely Hitting

RAYS SWEEP PIRATES

Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays completed the 3game sweep by defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in front of 13,364 at Tropicana Field. Shane McClanahan (8-3, 1.77 ERA) picked up the win and Brooks Raley worked a scoreless ninth to pick up his fourth save on the season. Tyler Beede(0-1, 3.62 ERA) takes the loss for the Pirates.

With the win the Rays improve to 40-32 on the season and the loss drops the Pirates to 29-43. The final score of 4-2 extends the Rays franchise record streak of games decided by 2-runs or less to 12 straight. With the win Tampa Bay is 5-7 over their last 12 games, 9-11 over their last 20, and 22-22 over their last 44 after an 18-10 start to the season.

Rays Score First, Pittsburgh Ties It Up:

Tampa Bay jumped out to a lead in the second inning thanks to a bout of wildness from Roansy Contreras who walked the bases loaded and then issued his fourth walk of the inning to Vidal Brujan scoring Ji-Man Choi with the games first run.

The Pirates came back in the top of the third inning to tie the game on a 2-out RBI single from Bryan Reynolds scoring Yu Chang who led off the inning with a single and moved to second on an bunt hit by Tyler Heineman.

Rays Score Three In The Seventh:

The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when Tampa Bay took advantage of an overturned call of a stolen base attempt by Randy Arozarena and proceeded to score three runs.

Yandy Diaz had led the inning off with a double and moved to third on a Wander Franco groundout to the pitcher. Arozarena chopped a ball to third and Diaz was thrown out trying to score for the second out. With Ji-Man Choi batting against lefty Anthony Banda Arozarena attempted to steal second base. The throw beat him by plenty and he was called out for the apparent end of the inning. The Rays challenged the call on the field and upon review Arozarena did avoid the tag with a crafty swim move and the call was overturned.

Choi doubled Arozarena home and was replaced by pinch-runner Taylor Walls. Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked to setup the lefty-lefty matchup, but Josh Lowe delivered an RBI single scoring Walls with Ramirez advancing to second base. Brett Phillips pinch-ran for Ramirez and scored on Isaac Paredes single to center giving the Rays a 4-1 lead.

Pittsburgh cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the eighth inning when Daniel Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit homer off Jason Adam. It was Vogelbach’s fourth career pinch hit homer.

For Starters:

Shane McClanahan was impressive through seven innings allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

Roansy Contreras was effectively wild logging five innings and allowing just one run on four hits while walking five and striking out four. He made 97 pitches with just 60 for strikes.

Welcome Back Wander:

Prior to the game the Rays reinstated shortstop Wander Franco (right quadriceps strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Jonathan Aranda to Triple-A Durham.

Up Next For Rays:

The Rays enjoy an off-day Monday before welcoming in the Milwaukee Brewers for a two-game series starting Tuesday night. Shane Baz (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay. The Breweres will counter with right-hander Brandon Woodruff (5-3, 4.74 ERA).

