Rays drop third straight game; injury bug worsens

By: Garrett Ballard

The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night. The theme of the last few games has been the Rays’ inability to score, and this game fits right into that.

Corey Kluber (6-6, 3.73 ERA) started the game for Tampa Bay. He had the game under control until the fifth inning when the Orioles broke the game open by scoring four runs. The Rays’ sole run would come from a Brandon Lowe solo home run.

Austin Voth (1-1, 6.38 ERA) only pitched three innings in his start for the Orioles, but he did what he had to do in order to contain the Rays. Baltimore used six pitchers tonight, and each one was able to keep Rays players off the base paths.

Offensive struggles continue for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay has failed to score more than three runs for the third game in a row. Generally, the Rays are able to get back on track against the Orioles, but that does not seem to be the case this time around.

This marks the second series in a row against a last-place team, and Tampa Bay has been unable to separate themselves.

Injuries continue to plague Rays

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Tampa Bay would be without key players Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunino for the rest of the season. These injuries, on top of already being without Wander Franco, Shane Baz, Manuel Margot, Tyler Glasnow and others will force some creative lineups.

Luckily for the Rays, creative lineups are manager Kevin Cash’s specialty. However, the lack of offensive production this far into the season is a valid concern, and moves might need to be made.

With the trade deadline a week away, Tampa Bay could very well make a move to bolster their lineup.

What’s next?

Tampa Bay will match up with the Orioles again on Tuesday night. All-Star Shane McClanahan will be taking the mound for the Rays, while Spenser Watkins will get the call for the Orioles.

The Orioles, now tied with the Boston Red Sox will be looking to get out of last place in the American League East, and the Rays will be looking to get back on track and win some more baseball games.