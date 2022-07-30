Rays fall to Guardians; losing skid continues

By: Garrett Ballard

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Friday. Shane Bieber threw seven innings and the Cleveland stars showed out.

How it happened

Things seemed positive in the first inning when the Rays were able to bring seven batters to the plate, but that quickly dissipated when Bieber was able to work out of the jam with only one run allowed. That run would be the only one for the Rays.

On the other hand, it took the Guardians four innings to tie the game, but they took the lead in a loud way the very next inning. In the fifth inning, All-Star and Home Run Derby participant, Jose Ramirez, hit a 402-foot home run that brought Steven Kwan home.

Those runs were enough to win Cleveland the game, but Ramirez struck again in the seventh inning. He would hit an RBI single to extend that lead to its final score, 4-1.

If there were any positives from the Rays’ offense, it was that Josh Lowe extended his hit streak to six games and seems to be adjusting better to MLB pitching.

Is the Rays’ answer in the minor leagues?

With the trade deadline looming, many are wondering who the Rays might target to jumpstart this offense. However, their answer might be no further than Durham, North Carolina.

Jonathan Aranda has been tearing up AAA and has been showing that he is more ready than ever for his long-term promotion to the MLB.

Aranda has been up and down for the Rays a few times this year and has done nothing but hit the ball. That seems to be the case wherever he is, though. In the month of July, Aranda has played 14 games for the Durham Bulls and is hitting .411, with 12 extra-base hits, and has driven in 24 runs.

While a trade could be on the cards for Tampa Bay, the more impactful move could be finding room for Aranda in the MLB and letting him take at-bats.

Playoff race outlook

The Guardians are right behind Tampa Bay in the wild-card race, and this loss allows Cleveland to get within two games of the Rays. The Blue Jays and Mariners are in first and second place, respectively, and are gaining on the Rays with every loss they suffer.

What’s next?

The Rays are back against the Guardians on Saturday at 1:10 P.M. Eastern time. Zach Plesac (2-8, 4.09 ERA) is on the mound for the Guardians, and Corey Kluber (6-6, 3.91 ERA), a former Guardian, is getting the start for Tampa Bay.