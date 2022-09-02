Rays get set to face the first place Yankees in a big weekend series at “The Trop.”

We enter September the final month of the regular season and the second place Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting the first place New York Yankees in what could be a very important series for both teams. At present the Rays trail the Yankees by six games in the AL East anf hold down the top Wildcard spot as the post season nears.

A Rays sweep of New York would cut the lead to just three games and put the Yankees who have played poorly since the All Star break in a state of panic. But if the Yankees have a good weekend in the Bay area they could ruin a chance for Tampa Bay winning a third straight AL East title not to mention scramble an already crazy mix in the Wildcard race.

Thus far Tampa Bay has not announced their pitching rotation for the Yankees series while they will miss a showdown will miss Garrett Cole. The announced that they had recalled INF/OF Vidal Bruján and right-handed reliever Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham.

Meanwhile, All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement. Manager Kevin Cash said the Rays are optimistic that their ace will not have to miss significant time. … INF/OF Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive Aug. 28, with a right triceps contusion.