Rays get shutout; lose series to Orioles

By: Garrett Ballard

The Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Thursday, winning the series three games to one.

The Rays’ exciting win last night seems to be a fluke, as the team got back to their lackluster form Thursday. The starting pitching for the Rays has been doing more than enough to win the team games, but the offense continues to disappoint.

Ryan Yarbrough started for the Rays, and only allowed one earned run, but got the loss; Yarbrough is now 0-6. Jordan Lyles started for the Orioles and completely shut down Tampa Bay.

The Orioles pitching staff limited the Rays to just four hits and got out of some high-pressure situations. Despite shutting out Tampa Bay, Lyles pitched just five innings, but the relievers picked up where he left off. Cionel Perez, Bryan Baker and Felix Bautista all shut down Tampa Bay and kept the shutout intact.

The Orioles scored their runs on an RBI double by Anthony Santander and a two-run inside-the-park home run from Trey Mancini in what might have been his last hit as an Oriole.

That inside-the-park home run was in part to Josh Lowe losing the ball in the sun and it gets all the way to the wall, so the defense was keeping up with the offensive struggles today.

What’s next?

The Rays have a quick turnaround, immediately coming back to Tampa for a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians starting on Friday. The Guardians are two games behind the Rays in the wild-card race, so this series will be crucial if Tampa Bay wants to stay in the top parts of the wild-card race to challenge Toronto and Seattle.

Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.50 ERA) will be getting the start for Tampa Bay, and Shane Bieber (4-6, 3.55 ERA) gets the start for the Guardians.