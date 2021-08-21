Rays Get Strong Outing From Luis Patino, Defeat White Sox 8-4

AP Photo/Steve Nesius

Patino Impressive Over Six Frames, McHugh Gets First Career Save

St. Petersburg, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-4 in front of 22,275 fans at Tropicana Field on Saturday afternoon. Luis Patino (3-3, 4.53 ERA) picked up the win as the Rays improve to 76-48 on the season and will maintain a four game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees. Colin McHugh worked the final 1.2-innings and was credited with his first career save. Dallas Kuechel (8-7, 4.71 ERA) takes the loss for Chicago who fall to 72-52 on the year.

It was the 11th time in their last 15 games that the Rays offense has scored 8 or more runs. The 22,275 in attendance was the highest non-playoff game attendance at Tropicana Field since July 24, 2019 against the Boston Red Sox (24,161). “It’s awesome, really cool when we get the fan support we are so appreciative of it.” Kevin Cash said. “I can tell you when we have those types of crowds you can feel it throughout the dugout, the guys enjoy it.” The Rays also improve to 34-14 in day games.

The first break in the game went the Rays way as Wander Franco‘s bouncing ball with 2-out in the first inning hit the second base bag allowing Nelson Cruz to come in from first for the games first run. Yandy Diaz moved to third and Franco scampered into second with a double. Brandon Lowe followed with an 2-RBI double to give Tampa Bay the early 3-0 lead. The base hit extended Franco’s on-base streak to 23 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. He’s now just one game behind Rocco Baldelli (2003) for the rookie franchise record.

“We got a fortunate bounce off the bag, picked up one run there.” Kevin Cash said. “Brandon [Lowe] comes up ready to hit and laces a double oppo-gap to give us a 3-run lead.” Cash added that the getting to White Sox starter Dallas Kuechel early was very important saying, “Kuechel is tough and if you let him get comfortable he can really navigate and carve his way through a lineup.”

Brandon Lowe was hitting .074 (4-for-54) with a pair of homers against left-handed pitching at the end of May. Since the calendar turned to June he’s fared much better, entering the game batting .247/.329/.493 (18-for-73) with 5 homers against southpaws.

Tampa Bay extended their lead to 4-0 scoring a run on a ground out off the bat of Nelson Cruz plating Mike Zunino in the bottom of the second. The Rays were able to manufacture the run by being aggressive on the bases. Zunino walked to open the inning and advanced to second on a Joey Wendle single. Randy Arozarena sent a fly ball to Brian Goodwin in center and both Zunino and Wendle were able to advance 90-feet. Nelson Cruz’s missle to Cesar Hernandez would have led to a double play had both runners not tagged up, instead, Chicago got the force out at first with Zunino scoring the run.

Chicago came back with a run of their own in the third inning as Seby Zavala led off the inning with his 5th homer of the season, cutting the Rays lead to 4-1. The homer came on an 0-1 pitch, and the ninth homer that Patino has surrendered this season. Of the nine homers allowed, four have come on the first pitch and two have come on the second.

Tampa Bay extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth inning. Mike Zunino tripled over the head of center fielder Brian Goodwin and scored on Joey Wendle’s single. It was Zunino’s fourth career triple and first since April 13, 2019 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Wendle’s hit was his second of the game and hopefully is a sign of things to come as he entered the game batting .200 (12-for-60) in his last 17 games.

Manuel Margot extended the Rays lead to 6-1 with a RBI double scoring Wander Franco all the way from first in the fifth inning. The hit for Margot continues his torrid streak in August in which he’s now batting .333 (16 for 48) in August.

Luis Patino retired 11 batters in a row following the Zavala homer prior to a 2-out double by Jose Abreu in the sixth inning. Eloy Jimenez followed with an RBI single to extend his hit streak to 10 straight games cutting the Rays lead to 6-2.

Chicago came back with two runs in the top of the eighth. Louis Head allowed a leadoff single to Cesar Hernandez who moved to third on a Brian Goodwin double. Hernandez scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Abreu cutting the Rays lead to 6-3. Goodwin also tagged to third base. Kevin Cash elected to go to the bullpen for Colin McHugh to face Eloy Jimenez who delivered a RBI groundout scoring Goodwin cutting the Rays lead to 6-4.

The Rays answered the White Sox two runs in the top of the eighth with two of their own in the home half . Brandon Lowe opened the inning dropping a soft double in front of left-fielder Andrew Vaughn and came around to score on Manuel Margot’s ground rule double to center. It was Margot’s 51st RBI of the season matching his career high set in 2018 while he was with the San Diego Padres. Margot moved to third on a fly ball to center off the bat of Mike Zunino and scored on Joey Wendle’s fielders choice to third baseman Yoan Moncada. Randy Arozarena struck out to end the inning to end the day 0-for-5 and see his consecutive games hitting streak end at 11 and his on-base streak end at a career high 19 games.

The Starters:

Luis Patino matched a career high logging six innings allowing two earned runs on five hits, including a homer, while striking out five and walking one. He threw 91 pitches with 59 for strikes.

“Really good, made big pitches. Fastball was probably the most impressive.” Kevin Cash said. “I know he mixed in some curveballs, maybe not the best feel for his slider today, but certainly his fastball got him through his outing deep into the ballgame – gave us everything we could ask for.”

Dallas Kuechel started for the White Sox and was charged with six runs all earned in five innings of work. He allowed nine hits while striking out three and walking two. He threw 84 pitches with 49 for strikes.

Rays Relievers:

JT Chargois took over for Patino to open the seventh inning. He allowed a pair of hits in the seventh but avoided damage thanks to a 6-5-3 double play ball.

Louis Head entered to open the eighth inning. He was charged with two earned runs on two hits in one-third of an inning. He was replaced by Colin McHugh who retired the final two batters allowing one inherited runner to score. McHugh stayed on to work a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first save of his career.

The outing was McHugh’s 17 consecutive appearance (3 starts) spanning 33.2-innings without allowing an earned run. The streak extends his franchise record currently held by Chris Archer (28.2IP) in 2015 and J.P. Howell (27.1IP) in 2012. Since returning from the IL on May 4th he has pitched to a 0.21 ERA (1ER/43IP).

Up Next For Rays:

The Rays will look for the series win over the White Sox on Sunday afternoon at 1:10. Chris Archer (0-1, 6.23 ERA) will come of the injury list (right lateral forearm tightness) and make his first appearance with the Rays since departing against the New York Yankees on April 10th. He’s 4-2 with a 4.34 ERA (47.2IP/23ER) in his career against the White Sox spanning eight starts. The White Sox counter with Reynoldo Lopez (2-0, 1.08 ERA).