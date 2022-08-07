Rays lose big after another poor McClanahan start

By: Garrett Ballard

The Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday. Another bad start from Shane McClanahan paired with a non-existent offense leads to a big loss for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were able to jump out to an early lead after a solo home run by Yu Chang, but the Tigers would eventually get to McClanahan and take the lead for good. McClanahan was looking good until the fifth inning when he gave up two runs and the lead. Two innings later, the Tigers would chase McClanahan out of the game, ending his night with four earned runs to his name.

The scoring did not stop there, however. The Tigers kept scoring runs, this time off of the new acquisition Jimmy Yacabonis. In total, the Tigers scored five runs in the seventh inning.

McClanahan struggles since the All-Star break

Since the All-Star break, McClanahan has pitched in three games for a total of 17.2 innings and has given up 11 runs. His earned run average jumped from 1.71 to 2.24 in those three games. The Rays starting pitching has been good recently, with the outlier being the Cy Young candidate.

Playoff Picture

This game puts the Rays back into third place in the wild card, still right behind the Seattle Mariners. The Orioles are now one game behind the Rays, and with a series coming up against Baltimore, stakes are at a season high.

With roughly two months left in the season, Tampa Bay has their work cut out for them to make the playoffs. Of the Rays’ remaining series, ten of them are against teams either currently in a playoff spot or a team that is within half a game of a playoff spot.

What’s next?

Tampa Bay and Detroit will play one more game in this series on Sunday afternoon. The game is set to start at 1:40 P.M. Eastern time. Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 3.06 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay. Matt Manning (0-0, 3.46 ERA) will be on the bump for the Tigers.