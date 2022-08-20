Rays lose to Royals in extra innings

By: Garrett Ballard

The Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in ten innings on Friday night. Tampa Bay came back from a two-run deficit early in the game, but base running blunders cost the Rays.

Shane McClanahan started the game for the Rays and pitched a very good game. He recorded eight strikeouts and pitched seven innings, the one negative to his outing was the two-run home run he gave up to Bobby Witt Jr in the third inning.

Those two runs were put under threat when the Rays loaded the bases in the third inning, but a big lead-off by Harold Ramirez resulted in him getting picked off and the inning ending. The theme of poor base running decisions would remain constant throughout the game for the Rays.

Tampa Bay tied the game up in the sixth inning on a two-RBI single by Randy Arozarena that scored Ramirez and David Peralta. The score remained 2-2 until the 10th inning.

The Rays had a potential scoring threat in the ninth inning when Taylor Walls hit a single into the outfield. However, Walls got thrown out trying to stretch the hit for a double.

Rays extra innings woes

The tenth inning opened with a Royals’ bunt that advanced the free extra innings runner to third base. That runner on third base scored on a sacrifice fly to bring the score to 3-2.

The bottom of the tenth was another disappointing one for Tampa Bay’s base running. Roman Quinn was the free runner at second base to start the inning. Yandy Diaz pinch hit for Isaac Paredes. Diaz grounded out to shortstop, and Quinn did not advance to third.

During the next at-bat, Quinn was caught trying to steal third base on a perfect throw from Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez. Francisco Mejia lined out for the final out of the game shortly following.

Base path blunders

With runners in scoring position, the Rays were 1-6 on Friday, including an opportunity with bases loaded. In the late innings of the game when base runners are crucial, Tampa Bay runners attempted high-risk plays that resulted in outs in the final two innings of the game.

What’s next?

The Rays and Royals play the third of four games in this series. The game is set to start at 4:10 P.M. Eastern time. Kris Bubic (2-7, 5.11 ERA) is the probable starter for the Royals. Drew Rasmussen (7-4, 2.80 ERA) is set to follow up his near-perfect previous start for the Rays.