Rays’ Offense leads team to a much-needed win

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Thursday. The Rays’ stars led the way in the scoring column, guiding the team to their first four-run win since July 22nd.

Rays’ big names firing on all cylinders

Tampa Bay’s offense has been anemic recently, but this game against Detroit was different. Brandon Lowe was 3-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run to open the scoring. Randy Arozarena was 4-5 with two RBIs. Ji-Man Choi was 2-3 with two walks, meaning he was on base four times total. In this recent stretch, these names have been limited, but they led the way on Thursday.

The Tigers scored both of their runs in the third inning. Javier Baez hit an RBI single and Riley Greene hit a sacrifice fly.

Pitching continues to dominate for Tampa Bay

Jeffrey Springs started the game for the Rays and shut down the Tigers. Springs pitched six innings and struck out six batters. Colin Poche, Brooks Raley and Ralph Garza Jr., combined to pitch the remaining three innings and continued the dominance that Springs showed.

Playoff standing after this win

This win moved the Rays within a half-game of the Seattle Mariners for the second wild-card spot. The Toronto Blue Jays are still in control of the first slot. This series remains crucial, however. The Cleveland Guardians and, a familiar foe, the Baltimore Orioles lurk just two games behind the Rays.

With three games left in this series, followed by another series against the Orioles, this is an important week for the Rays.

What’s next?

The Rays and Tigers will play the second of four games on Friday. The game is set to start at 7:10 P.M. Eastern. Corey Kluber (7-6 4.03 ERA) gets the call for the Rays. Bryan Garcia (0-0, 4.91) gets the start for the Tigers.

Tampa Bay will look to get to Garcia early, who has only pitched 3.2 innings this season so far.