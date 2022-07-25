Rays’ offense sputters; Royals win series

By: Garrett Ballard

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Royals were never trailing in this game, and it led them to the series win over the Rays.

Much like last night, the Royals were able to control the game with their pitching, and Tampa Bay put up another poor offensive performance.

Kris Bubic (1-6, 5.87 ERA) was the man on the mound for the Royals. Bubic pitched seven innings and was able to limit the Rays to just four hits. Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.53 ERA) got the start for Tampa Bay, and tossed four innings, only giving up one run.

The Rays, despite poor hitting, were able to stay in the game until the late innings. Brooks Raley gave up three runs that put the Royals in front for good.

The offense that was generated by the Rays came from the usual suspects. Yandy Diaz hit a solo home run and a double, and Randy Arozarena reached base twice as well. Of the nine hitters in the Rays lineup today, five of them have a batting average under .200, so the offensive drought might not come as a shock to some.

AL East Rivals jump Rays

This loss means the Toronto Blue Jays have jumped Tampa Bay in both the American League East standings and the Wild Card standings. Tampa Bay still occupies the second Wild Card spot but is now just one game up on a red-hot Seattle Mariners team.

The All-Star break seems to have slowed the Rays down off their winning pace prior. Typically, they hit a skid and find their groove in a series against the Baltimore Orioles.

What’s next?

Tampa Bay will now travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles in a four-game series before coming back to Tropicana Field. This series against a division rival could prove to be pivotal as the Rays look to get back on track.