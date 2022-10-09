Rays Offseason Begins, Bucs Look To Find Offense, Puck Drops For Bolts

Random Thoughts From Kinsella’s Korner

A lot going on in Tampa Bay sports as the Rays are dispatched from the postseason, the Bucs look to find their offense and gain momentum, and the Bolts get ready to embark on the 2022-2023 season. A few random thoughts about the Rays, Bucs, and Lightning.

Rays Season Ends Sooner Than Expected:

The Tampa Bay Rays season came to a disappointing end as their lack of offense reared its ugly head in losing 1-0 in 15 innings to the Cleveland Guardians. The Rays stingy pitching held the Guardians to just three runs in the two games but their offense was only able to put up a single run (losing 2-1, 1-0) in the two games.

While the end of the season is a disappointment, the season itself was another success. It’s not a stretch to say that anytime you complete the 162 game grind and find yourself playing postsason baseball you’re season was a success.

The Rays battled both injuries and poor performance in finishing 86-76 and earning the final Wild Card spot. There will be plenty of time to dissect the numbers, look for room for improvement through trades and free agent signings, and to examine the help that may come from the minor leagues.

Bucs Looks To Gain Momentum:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Despite a 17-game slate of NFL games, I still view the season in terms of four game segments. The Bucs enter today’s afternoon game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 2-2 mark. After this afternoon’s contest they will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, then to Carolina to take on the Panthers, before finishing the second quarter of the season with a Thurdsday night game at Raymond James Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bucs enter the contest against the Falcons scoring a very marginal 20.5 points per game. Some/Most of that has been injury related and of course the suspension to Mike Evans didn’t help.

Bolts Puck Drop In New York:

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper directs players on the ice during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The Tampa Bay Lightning open their quest for the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night in New York against the Rangers. The Bolts ended last season falling to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final but had another impressive regular seaons finishing with a record of 51-23-8.

The Lightning’s first three games will be on the road against the Rangers before travelling to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Friday night and to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Saturday night. The Bolts will return to Tampa to take on the Philadelphia Flyers a week from Tuesday for their home season opener.