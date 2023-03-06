Rays Radio Broadcaster Dave Wills Passes Away

Will Vragovic, Tampa Bay Rays

Dave Wills passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 58. He spent his adult life doing what he loved more than anything in the world, calling baseball games. Survivors include his wife, Liz, son Alex, and daughter Michelle.

Dave joined the Rays in 2005 and immediatly clicked with radio partner Andy Freed. Freed said on Twiter that “Yesterday was like every other day the past 18 years. Sharing. Laughs. Baseball. Fun. No waay to know it was thelast time. Sadness beyond words today. It always felt like we were actual brothers. Will mis him forever. Love to him and his family.”

Yesterday was like every other day for the last 18 years. Sharing. Laughs. Baseball. Fun. No way to know it was the last time. Sadness beyond words today. It always felt like we were actual brothers. Will miss him forever. Love to him and his family. pic.twitter.com/pHnHAbwL2J — Andrew Freed (@AndrewFreed33) March 5, 2023

Prior to joining the Rays in 2005, Wills spent 11 years on the Chicago White Sox broadcast team after spening the 1991-1995 seasons with the Kan COunty Cougars minor league play by play.

Dave Wills delivered many iconic moments in Tampa Bay history including the final out in the 2008 ALCS sending the Rays to their first World Series.

Dave Wills was on the call for the best moment in Rays history.



“This improbable season has another chapter to it. The Rays are going to the World Series.”pic.twitter.com/C8Yc6zKtD7 — Nick Geddes (@NickGeddesNews) March 5, 2023

His final call on Saturday afternoon with an emphatic “Rays Win”