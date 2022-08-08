Rays score 7 in the ninth; win series against Tigers

By: Garrett Ballard

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Sunday afternoon. For the majority of the game, neither team had any offensive production, but an explosive ninth inning by Tampa Bay changed that.

The Rays offense explodes in the ninth inning

Relief pitcher Gregory Soto came on in the ninth inning and recorded two out before the Rays made their move. Soto, with two outs, gave up a single, and a double and walked three straight batters that drove in two runs. After those walks, Jason Foley came on in relief of Soto to get the team out of the pinch. That would not happen.

The Rays would go on to hit two singles and a double off of Foley to bring in a total of seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Pitching dominated for the majority of the game

Drew Rasmussen started the game for Tampa Bay, but only pitched three to limit his innings late in the season. Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Pete Fairbanks, Collin Poche and Shawn Armstrong were the rest of the pitchers who kept the shutout intact for the Rays.

The Tigers had a much different strategy, allowing their pitcher to throw seven innings. Matt Manning threw seven innings, tying his career high in strikeouts with seven, and only giving up four hits. Alex Lange pitched a perfect inning in relief before Soto and Foley came on in the ninth.

What’s next?

The Rays have a day off on Monday. They then travel to Milwaukee for a two-game series against the Brewers starting on Tuesday. Brandon Woodruff will be the starter for the Brewers. The starting pitcher for the Rays is yet to be announced.