Rays set a new record in third straight win

By: Garrett Ballard

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday, winning their third straight game. A win is always welcomed, but the Rays also set a new team record on Friday night.

Rays set a new team record

The Tampa Bay Rays drew a total of 13 walks against the Tigers en route to their win, setting a new club record. Previously, the record was 12 walks over an 11-inning game in 2010.

Three of these walks came in a big eighth inning for Tampa Bay. Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning to drive in Taylor Walls and Roman Quinn, who were both walked. The very next batter, Isaac Paredes, the former Tiger, hit an RBI single to bring Lowe to the plate and give the Rays a two-run lead.

Offense shows up late

The Tigers took the lead early in the game as they scored three runs in the first two innings. It took Tampa Bay five innings to score, but David Peralta hit an RBI double to get the Rays on the board.

Lowe drove in three runs for the second consecutive night, leading the charge offensively. Timely hitting paired with consistent walks means good news for Tampa Bay.

Pitching dooms Tigers

Coming into this game, the Tigers starting pitcher, Bryan Garcia, had only thrown 3.2 innings. That limited time showed itself when he walked six batters in only four innings. Unfortunately for Detroit, the bullpen did not provide much relief. The Tigers burned through seven pitchers on Friday, and all but three of them walked a batter.

The offense gave the pitching a lead to work with, but it was not enough.

What’s next?

The Rays and Tigers square off again on Saturday. The game will start at 6:10 P.M. Eastern time. Shane McClanahan (10-4, 2.07 ERA) is looking to bounce back from an uncharacteristic start his last time out; he gets the call for Tampa Bay. Garrett Hill (1-3, 5.88 ERA) will be on the mound for the Tigers.