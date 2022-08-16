Rays shutout Yankees; get late insurance runs

By: Garrett Ballard

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Monday night. Pitching on both sides dominated until the ninth inning, when hits from Jose Siri and Yandy Diaz propelled the Rays to a win.

Late runs ensure win for the Rays

Tampa Bay was in for a close finish until Jose Siri came up to bat in the ninth inning. The Yankees walked Isaac Paredes and Taylor Walls, so Siri had runners on first and second when he came up to bat. He hit the second pitch he saw into shallow center field that scored the runner from second base. The next batter, Francisco Mejia, walked, bringing up Yandy Diaz. Diaz hit a single into right field that scored both Walls and Siri.

The single run would have likely won the Rays the game anyways, but the insurance runs made the job that much more difficult for the Yankees, who are now runless in their last two games.

Top-tier pitching was on display

For all but the top of the ninth inning, pitchers on both sides dominated. For the Rays, the combination of Jalen Beeks, Ryan Yarbrough, Ryan Thompson, Brooks Raley and Jason Adam shut the Yankees out. Gerrit Cole threw another great game for New York but did not get any run support.

Cole threw six innings, gave up just one run and struck out six batters. Despite doing more than enough, Cole got the loss on the night. Yarbrough got the win for the Rays, his first win of the season.

What’s Next?

Tampa Bay and New York play again on Tuesday. The game is set to start at 7:05 P.M. Eastern time. The probable starters for the game are Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA) for the Rays and Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA) for the Yankees.