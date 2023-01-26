Rays Sign Jeffrey Springs To Multi-Year Contract Extension

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs to a four-year, $31 million contract that through the 2026 season. The deal includes a club option in 2027 reportedly valued at $15M. Escalators and incentives such as innings pitched and Cy Young could trigger escalators in the deal maxing it out at $65.75M.

Springs made the successful conversion from relief pitcher to starter in 2022. The 30-year old lefty appeared in 33 games in 2022 making 25 starts. He posted a 9-5 mark with a 2.46 ERA striking out 144 batters walking just 31 while logging a career high 135.1-innings.

Springs was acquired along with Chris Mazza on February 17, 2021 in exchange for minor league prospects Ronaldo Hernandez (catcher) and infielder Nick Sogard. At the time of the trade to Tampa Bay, Springs had just been designated for assignment by Boston. It was the second time in his career that he had been designated for assignment (also by Texas Rangers in 2019).

Since joining the Rays organization Springs is 14-6 with a 2.70 ERA (54ER/180IP) spannign 76 appearancs (25 starts). It’s been quite the journey for the former 30th round pick by Texas in 2015 out of Appalachain State University.

The Rays starting rotation is now under control for the minimum of the next two years with Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow, Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen, and Zach Eflin.