Rays Sign Yandy Diaz To Multi-Year Extension

By
Steve Kinsella
-

Diaz Becomes Eighth Multi-Year Extension For Rays


(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays have signed infielder Yandy Díaz to a three-year, $24 million contract through the 2025 season, including a $12 million club option for the 2026 season.

Diaz, 31, was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Cleveland Indians in a three team trade at the conclusion of the annual Winter Meetings on December 13, 2018. In the deal the Rays traded Jake Bauers to Clevleand and sent $5M cash to the Seattle Mariners. Cleveland sent Edwin Encarnacion and a competitive balance pick to Seattle and received Carlos Santana. Tampa Bay received Diaz and minor league reliever Cole Sulser from Cleveland.

In four seasons with the Rays Diaz has shown a strong on-base skill slashing .277/.374/.419 spannning 1584 plate appearances. Last season his on-base percentage eclipse the .400 mark (.401) for the second time in his four seasons in St. Petersburg (also, .428 in 2020).

Diaz becomes the eighth member of the team to be inked to a multi-year extension joining Manuel Margot, Wander Franco, and Brandon Lowe on the offesnive side. On the pitching side, the Rays have locked up Jeffrey Springs, Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Glasnow, and Zach Eflin.

I am a fan of all sports but am most passionate about baseball. From the fanatical to analytical, nothing about the game escapes me. Being born and raised in Northeast Ohio I'm very familiar with the heartache and pain that sports can bring and hope that I bring some understanding of the other side to my coverage. I will focus mostly on baseball but also cover the Tampa Bay Lightning, one of the most electric franchises in all of sports. Always willing to converse about any sport and have only one rule and that is be respectful at all times.

