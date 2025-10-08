By – Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network
The new ownership group of the Tampa Bay Rays, led by Florida developer Patrick Zalupski, has made it clear: Atlanta’s Truist Park and The Battery are the blueprint for their stadium ambitions. At a recent press conference, Zalupski emphasized the need for a domed stadium surrounded by a vibrant mixed-use development—retail, dining, residential, and entertainment—all designed to anchor the franchise in Tampa Bay for decades.
“We’re not just building a ballpark,” Zalupski said. “We’re building a destination. Atlanta showed us what’s possible, and we’re committed to delivering that experience here.”
To achieve this, the group says they need roughly 100 acres of land—an ambitious footprint that immediately narrows the list of viable sites.
A report by the Tampa Business journal said that representatives of the group has had conversations about Hillsborough Community College site. Well there has not been any specific conversations recently about the fairgrounds site but it does have what the group wanted which is 100 acres to be developed.
Site Comparison: Fairgrounds vs. Ybor City vs. HCC
|Site
|Acreage Potential
|Infrastructure
|Zoning Complexity
|Mixed-Use Viability
|Transit Access
|Florida State Fairgrounds
|✅ ~100+ acres
|✅ Near I-4 & I-75
|⚠️ Moderate
|✅ High
|✅ Strong
|Ybor City
|❌ ~40–50 acres
|✅ Urban core
|❌ High
|⚠️ Limited
|✅ Excellent
|Hillsborough Community College (Dale Mabry)
|⚠️ ~60 acres
|✅ Near Raymond James
|⚠️ Moderate
|⚠️ Limited
|✅ Good
Florida State Fairgrounds
- Offers the most space and flexibility for a full stadium village.
- Proximity to major highways makes it ideal for regional access.
- Existing fairground infrastructure could be repurposed or integrated.
- County officials have previously floated the site for stadium use 1.
Ybor City
- Rich in culture and nightlife, but lacks the acreage needed.
- Zoning and land acquisition would be complex and costly.
- Could support a boutique stadium, but not a full Atlanta-style village.
Hillsborough Community College
- Located near Raymond James Stadium, offering sports synergy.
- Space is tight, and repurposing educational land could face resistance.
- Viable only with major land swaps or vertical development.