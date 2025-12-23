Back in the late 1970s, long before the Tampa Bay Rays existed, I served as the executive producer of news and sports at WTOG‑TV. The station was led by broadcasting legend Jim Dowdle, who would later rise to run Tribune Broadcasting, including WGN. Under Dowdle’s leadership, WTOG secured an ambitious 80‑game package featuring regular‑season broadcasts of the Major League Baseball teams that trained in the region — the Reds, Cardinals, Mets, Phillies, Tigers, Pirates, White Sox, and Red Sox. I hosted a twice‑weekly pregame show tied to that package, and it quickly became one of the station’s highest‑rated programs.

My point is that if the Rays return to broadcast television in the Bay Area as the Lightning have, they will no doubt have a strong broadcast following. It is very possible that could happen sooner than later.

So, if as I reported yesterday if the DAZN deal to acquire Main Street Sports Group falls apart in January, the Tampa Bay Rays could suddenly regain full control of their local television rights. Main Street, which operates the FanDuel‑branded regional sports networks, is reportedly on the brink of collapse according to Sports Business Journal and other national outlets.

A shutdown of the RSN group would immediately revert broadcast rights back to the Rays, forcing the franchise to secure a new distribution partner for the 2026 season — and potentially as early as spring training.

The Williams Ranking the Rays’ Most Likely Local Broadcast Partners

1. Scripps Sports (WXPX‑TV / ION Tampa Bay) — The Clear Front‑Runner

Scripps Sports remains the most aggressive and best‑positioned contender to take over Tampa Bay Rays broadcasts if the team regains its rights. The company already controls the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers local packages, giving it a fully operational Florida sports infrastructure. WXPX‑TV (ION Tampa Bay) offers a powerful over‑the‑air signal, broad cable and satellite carriage, and a corporate sports division specifically built to replace the collapsing RSN model. Scripps has proven it can handle 70–80 game NHL schedules and would have no difficulty scaling to MLB’s 150‑game demands. Their hybrid model — free OTA broadcasts paired with team‑aligned streaming — is exactly what MLB wants in a post‑RSN world. For those reasons, Scripps remains the most turnkey and realistic partner.

2. Nexstar’s WFLA‑TV (NBC Tampa) — A Major‑Market Powerhouse With Sports Ambition

WFLA‑TV, owned by Nexstar, is one of the strongest broadcast signals in the Tampa Bay DMA and a station with deep production resources. Nexstar has been expanding its sports footprint nationally through The CW’s ACC football package, NASCAR, and other emerging sports properties. While Nexstar has not yet taken on a full MLB rights package, WFLA has the infrastructure, newsroom, and corporate backing to become a high‑profile broadcast home for the Rays. Nexstar could also leverage its CW affiliate in the market for overflow or simulcast opportunities. WFLA is a serious contender — especially if the Rays pursue a multi‑station distribution model.

3. Gray Television’s WWSB ABC 7 Sarasota — A Regional Force With a Hyper‑Local Strategy

Gray Television owns WWSB ABC 7 in Sarasota, a station that plays a major role in the southern half of the Rays’ territory. WWSB has become a standout in the region thanks to its “ABC 7+” strategy, which includes:

All‑local programming throughout the day

Expanded local news blocks

A dedicated ABC 7+ streaming app offering live newscasts, local shows, and special programming

A strong presence in Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties, all key Rays markets

Gray’s hyper‑local approach and its streaming‑first mindset make WWSB an ideal secondary or complementary partner for the Rays. While WWSB is unlikely to be the sole flagship, it could play a major role in a regional simulcast strategy, extending Rays coverage deeper into Southwest Florida.

4. Paramount’s WTOG‑TV (CW44 Tampa Bay) — A Viable but Less Aggressive Option

WTOG has a long history with sports and a flexible programming schedule that could easily accommodate a full MLB slate. The station’s reach is strong, and The CW’s growing national sports presence (ACC football, NASCAR) shows that the brand is becoming more sports‑friendly. However, Paramount has not aggressively pursued local pro‑team rights, and WTOG lacks the dedicated sports division that Scripps has built. WTOG remains a realistic option — especially in a shared‑rights model — but is not the leading candidate.

5. A Multi‑Station Shared‑Rights Model — Increasingly Likely

Given the ownership landscape, the Rays could adopt a hybrid distribution model similar to the Lightning and Panthers:

Scripps (WXPX) as the primary broadcast partner

as the primary broadcast partner Nexstar (WFLA) carrying select marquee games

carrying select marquee games Gray (WWSB ABC 7) extending reach into Sarasota and Southwest Florida

extending reach into Sarasota and Southwest Florida WTOG serving as an additional window or overflow outlet

This approach would maximize reach across Tampa Bay, Sarasota, and Central Florida while aligning with MLB’s push toward flexible, multi‑platform distribution.

Could the Lightning, Magic, and Rays Align on a Regional Strategy?

With the Lightning already partnered with Scripps and the Orlando Magic facing their own RSN uncertainty, there is growing speculation that Florida franchises could align around a shared broadcast strategy. A unified approach — built on free over‑the‑air distribution paired with team‑controlled streaming — would mirror the model the Lightning and Panthers have already adopted. Such collaboration could create a more stable, fan‑friendly ecosystem across the state.

MLB and Streaming Giants Could Also Enter the Picture

If the Rays regain their rights, MLB would likely step in immediately, as it did with the Padres and Diamondbacks, producing games in‑house and distributing them through MLB.TV and temporary broadcast partners. Streaming giants such as Amazon, Apple, and YouTube could also explore partial or full‑season packages, especially as leagues shift toward direct‑to‑consumer models. The Rays’ situation could become a test case for MLB’s long‑term vision of centralized streaming and flexible local distribution.