Rays trade for reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Dodgers as they open up a big 2 game series with Toronto.

Los Angeles (AP) – The Rays and Dodgers announced a deal to send a reliever Garrett Clevinger from Los Angeles to Tampa Bay. Minor league outfielder German Tapia goes the other way. To create a spot on the 40-man roster, Tampa Bay appointed reliever Luke Bard for assignment. The move frees up a spot on the list for the Dodgers as they look for upgrades for the next day.

Clevinger doesn’t have much big league-experience, having played a total of 23 innings in the past three seasons. Four of his 27 MLB appearances have come this season, but he has spent most of the year in Triple-A Oklahoma City. Clevinger has a 2.79 through 29 Triple-A innings ERA on the season. He has fueled a whopping 37.9% of the opponents, but he has also walked a whopping 13.7% of the batters.

Starting tonight the Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays in a two game series at The Trop. Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen (6-3) will face Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (7-8). The Jays lead the Rays by three games in the race for second place in the AL East.

In the AL Wild Card race the Rays are holding a 1 1/2 game lead over Cleveland for the final spot in the race for the post season.