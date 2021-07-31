Rays Delivered A Blow, Tyler Glasnow To Undergo Elbow Surgery

(AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Glasnow Hoped To Avoid Surgery, But Pain Just Too Much

Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding warned Andy Defresne to be weary of hope in the Shawshank Redemption saying, “Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane. He’s got no use on the outside. You better get used to that idea.”

While Tyler Glasnow wasn’t incarcerated by concrete walls with violent felons surrounding him, he still had to battle that demon of hope. He had the constant reminder of what was more than likely lying in front of him, a prolonged absence from playing competitive baseball, most of that time spent not being able to throw a baseball.

Tyler Glasnow had hoped to return to the Rays and contribute in late September and be part of another run for a World Championship. Those aspirations were all but dashed after experiencing pain while throwing a side bullpen during a checkup in the Dallas area last week. He will meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday and expectations are that he will recommend that Glasnow undergo Tommy John surgery.

The surgery will of course end his 2021 season but also puts into jeopardy the entirety of the 2022 season. The 2023 season will be his last under team control before free agency.

“I’m not in any position to try to rush it,’’ Glasnow told reporters in a conference call. His main goal is to feel good, he wants to be able to pitch pain free. From a career perspective Glasnow believes that it would be beneficial to him to come back “strong, healthy, and pain-free in 2023.”

Manager Kevin Cash had spoken to Glasnow and said that this outcome was not unexpected, but understood the desire to return. “We know Glasnow really well, he’s going to exhaust every avenue to try to avoid that because he wanted to come back and contribute.”

The news wasn’t a dagger for Cash or the rest of the Rays teammates. “I had that [Glasnow missing rest of the season] in my head in Chicago.” Cash said. “Saying that, the reason we’re confident is that those guys are giving us confidence. The way that they have performed allows us to feel good about where we’re at.”

The Rays hope that Glasnow makes a smooth recovery because after all in the words of Andy Dufresne “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”