Rays Unable To Overcome Early Deficit, Drop Series Opener To White Sox

White Sox Defeat Tampa Bay 3-2

Tampa, FL – The Chicago White Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Friday night. Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69 ERA) picks up the win and Liam Hendriks retired the Rays in the ninth to pick up his third save.

With the win the White Sox improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2016. Cease worked 5.2-innings allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking two. He threw 91 pitches with 63 for strikes. He worked five+ innings in his season debut throwing 79 pitches. Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman, and Hendriks worked in relief.

Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.00 ERA) takes the loss for the Rays who have lost four of their last five and fall to .500 on the season at 5-5. Jason Adam worked his third game of the season and has retired all nine men he has faced. Brooks Raley allowed just one hit in his inning of work. Matt Wisler is proving to have a rubber arm as he worked a scoreless inning. He has now appeared in five of the Rays eight games.

The game marked the fifth consecutive game the Rays have trailed by three or more runs. They are 1-4 in those games.

White Sox Jump Out To 3-0 Lead:

Gavin Sheets scored the games first run on a wild pitch in the second inning. The White Sox extended their lead to 2-0 on a loud 430 foot homer off the bat of Jake Burger in the third. Burger struck again with an RBI single in the fifth to extend the Chisox lead to 3-0.

Rays Cut Lead To 3-2:

Dylan Cease was lifted from the game with two out in the sixth and Brandon Lowe at first. White Sox Manager Tony LaRussa went with the lefty Aaron Bummer to face lefty Ji-Man Choi. Choi greeted Bummer with an RBI double and came in to score when Yandy Diaz followed with a double. Mike Zunino pinch hit for Josh Lowe but was retired on a soft fly to center to end the inning but the White Sox lead was trimmed to 3-2.

Rasmussen’s Outing:

With the barrage of injuries that the Rays have had to labor through early this season, the need for innings from the starting staff takes on an added importance. Rays Manager Kevin Cash touched on that subject following Thursday’s 6-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics saying that they were not going to push the innings because of the situation the team finds itself in. “We’re going to stay consistent with what we think is right.” he said. “We need the guys that are healthy right now to stay healthy and we need the guys that are not healthy to get healthy. There’s going to be some time in between on that. ”

Specifically, Cash isn’t looking for Drew Rasmussen or Corey Kluber (tomorrow’s scheduled starter) to go out there and take on a larger workload because of the guys that are on the shelf.

Rasmussen was able to extend his outing to five innings. In his season debut against the Orioles, he delivered 4-innings allowing two earned runs while throwing 64 pitches. He was able to extend his outing on Friday night to five innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two and walking none. He threw 68 pitches with 47 for strikes.

Phillips Web Gem:

Brett Phillips entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after Josh Lowe was pinch hit for by Mike Zunino in the top half of the inning. Jason Adam, who had retired all six batters he faced in his first two appearances, looked to have given up a leadoff single as Yasmani Grandal sent a sinking liner to right. Phillips sprinted in and made a diving catch worthy of a web gem. Thanks to Phillips, Adams streak of consecutive batters retired continued.

Injury Update:

The Rays announced that lefty Ryan Yarbrough will not come off the injured list (groin) and make his anticipated season debut against the Cubs on Monday. Kevin Cash suggest that Yarbrough may be able to pitch in either of the remaining two games either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Up Next For Rays:

Tampa Bay and the White Sox will meet in the middle game of their three game series Saturday afternoon at 2:10 EST. Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.0 ERA) will make his second start with Tampa Bay and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (0-0. 2.25 ERA).