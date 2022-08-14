Rays win big; McClanahan bounces back

By: Garrett Ballard

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Rays’ offense came alive in a crucial game and took it to the Orioles all game long.

Exciting pitching matchup

The always exciting Shane McClanahan pitched for the Rays and the Orioles called up their number four prospect, DL Hall, to make his major league debut in St. Petersburg. While McClanahan got the win, Hall pitched well, even striking out the side in the third inning.

The Rays are usually successful against pitchers making their debut, improving their record against such pitchers to 8-1.

McClanahan is back to brilliance

McClanahan pitched six innings, only giving up two earned runs and recording four strikeouts. According to standards McClanahan has set this season, this is by no means his best start, but he did more than enough to allow the Rays to win.

Including Saturday, when the Rays allow 3 or fewer runs, they are 43-19.

Offense bursts onto the scene

Since July 23rd, the Rays have scored three runs or fewer in 13 of 18 games; Saturday was a different story.

Tampa Bay jumped right out of the gate, scoring a run in the first inning. After the Orioles scored two runs in the second inning, the Rays’ offense rallied right back and scored three runs in the third inning.

The scoring did not stop there, however. Yu Chang had two RBIs in the fourth and sixth inning, both scoring Jose Siri who had a three-hit night. In the eighth inning, Taylor Walls hit a no-doubt, two-run home run.

The entire lineup was producing at the plate, and the offense was the driving force behind this win.

Late inning dramatics

Late in the game, Orioles’ catcher Robinson Chirinos called a late time-out at the plate that was in the middle of Pete Fairbanks windup. On the following pitch, Fairbanks struck Chirinos out and had some words, to which Chirinos took exception. The benches cleared, with Brett Phillips in the middle of it all trying to mediate the confrontation.

Whether or not this means anything will be revealed in due time.

What’s next?

Tampa Bay and Baltimore play again on Sunday afternoon for the series win. The game is set to start at 1:40 P.M. Eastern time. The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 2.96 ERA) for the Rays and Jordan Lyles (9-8, 4.35 ERA) for the Orioles.