Rays win in extras; end losing streak

By: Garrett Ballard

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Wednesday night in extra innings. The Rays have ended their four-game losing streak and are back in the win column.

Tampa Bay wasted no time retaking the lead in extras. After the Orioles loaded the bases, Randy Arozarena hit a two-run double to regain the lead. Baltimore limited damage and had the chance to tie the game up again with one swing. Pete Fairbanks pitched the tenth inning for the Rays and retired the side in order, securing the win.

How the game got to extras

The Rays came out swinging, literally. Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Luke Raley hit his first home run as a Ray in the second inning to break out to a 3-0 lead. The Orioles would answer with one run in both the second and third innings to get back to within one run. Each team would score one run in the fifth inning to bring the score to 4-3.

In the ninth inning, Kevin Cash sent out Colin Poche, despite his blown lead the night before. Poche retired the leadoff batter but gave up a solo home run right after to tie the game. The Orioles, once again, put themselves in a prime position to win the game, but the Rays narrowly escaped.

Similar starting pitching

Drew Rasmussen and Tyler Wells started the game for the Rays and Orioles, respectively. Each pitcher threw four innings, Rasmussen giving up two runs and striking out four batters, while Wells gave up four runs and struck out five batters.

Both pitchers gave up six hits, Tampa Bay was able to maximize those hits a bit more, however.

What’s next?

The Rays and Orioles will square off in one more game at 12:35 P.M. Eastern time on Thursday. Jordan Lyles (6-8, 4.79 ERA) will get the start for the Orioles. The Rays’ starter is undecided at this time.