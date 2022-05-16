Rays Win Rubber Game, Shutout Blue Jays For Series Win

Familiar Ring: Tampa Bay Wins Series Over Toronto

Photo Courtesy: @RaysBaseball Twitter

Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays won the rubber game of their weekend series shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field in front of 20,986 fans. Matt Wisler (2-1, 2.04 ERA) picks up the win and Andrew Kittredge worked the ninth to pick up his 5th save on the season.

With the win the Rays improve to 21-14 on the season and have are 9-4 over their last 13 games, 12-6 over their last 18, and 14-7 over their last 21. The improve to 11-8 at Tropicana Field on the year.

With the loss the Blue Jays fall to 18-17 on the year and they lose their fourth consecutive series. They previously had a perfect 3-0 record in rubber games. Toronto has not won back-to-back games since April 30-May 1st against the Houston Astros.

Springs Strong Start:

Jeffrey Springs held the Toronto Blue Jays scoreless while working 4.2-innings on 76 pitches. Both the innings and number of pitches set career highs.

Franco, Choi End Hitless Streaks. Rays Score Three In The Sixth:

Both Wander Franco and Ji-Man Choi ended 0-for-18 skids in the sixth innings. Brandon Lowe delivered a 1-out single and moved to second base on Wander Franco’s opposite field single. Both runners moved into scoring position on a throwing error by Matt Chapman on a Harold Ramirez chopper allowing Lowe to score and left the Rays with runners at 2nd and 3rd with 1-out. Alek Manoah uncorked a wild pitch scoring Franco from third and Ramirez advanced to third. Ji-Man Choi then delivered an RBI single to end his own 0-for-18 slump and extend the Rays lead to 3-0.

Tampa Bay’s Struggles With RISP Continue:

Tampa Bay entered the game batting .190 (8-for-42) with Runners In Scoring Position over their previous six games. The struggles continued on Sunday as they went 1-for-5. They had a pristine opportunity to add to their 3-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Wander Franco reached base on another throwing error by Matt Chapman. He moved to third when Kevin Kiermaier who entered the game for Harold Ramirez for defense in the top of the inning, singled. Kiermaier stole second to put runners at 2nd and 3rd with only 1-out. They were unable to get the key hit to extend the lead as Ryan Borucki struck out Ji-Man Choi and Randy Arozarena struck out against David Phelps.

Rays Bullpen Solid:

Matt Wisler worked 1.1-innings of scoreless baseball and J.P. Feyereisen and Colin Poche followed with a scoreless frame of their own. Andrew Kittredge entered the game in the ninth inning to protect the 3-0 lead. He allowed a leadoff single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. but then Teoscar Hernandez grounded into a double play.

Margot To Injured List:

Photo Credit: @RaysBaseball

The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. His spot on the roster will be held by right-handed reliever Ralph Garza Jr. Garza begins his third stint with the Rays this season and went 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA spanning eight appearances with the Rays Triple-A affiliate Durham Bulls. He’s appeared in three games with Tampa Bay working six innings and posting a 6.00 ERA (4ER/6IP).

Margot was removed for a pinch-runner in the sixth inning during Saturday evenings game. He has appeared in 27 game with the Rays batting .348 (32-for-92) with a team leading 21 RBI.

Up Next For Rays:

Tampa Bay will continue there homestand against the Detroit Tigers beginning Monday night at 6:40 pm. Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.55 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay. Detroit counters with Alonso High School product Alex Faedo (0-1, 3.60 ERA).