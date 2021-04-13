Ryan Yarbrough Looking To Build Off One Of The Best Days Of His Life

Tampa, FL –Ryan Yarbrough already is living a blessed life. He’s married to his college sweetheart. He’s in the big leagues pitching for a team that came within two games of a World Series victory, he’s got his health, and he’s still just 29 years old. On Monday, his life got even better as he and his wife revealed in a ceremony at Tropicana Field they are expecting to have a daughter this October.

“Very excited. I feel like It’s starting to become – starting to realize it a little more obviously like we’re excited now that we know that it’s a girl. It will be somewhere in October.” Yarbrough told reporters prior to Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers. “We’re just excited that, kind of enjoy this moment today. It’s been a great day, probably one of the best days of my life to be honest.”

While their isn’t a list of names yet, Yarbrough is sure his wife is already on it. “Finding out the gender I’m sure Nicolle’s already working on it. Already deep diving into it. I’m sure she’ll be blowing me up on text all day. We’ll be brainstorming for awhile.”

Of course, yesterday wasn’t just a joyous day in the Yarbrough house, it was also a joyous day for his other family and that is his teammates with the Rays. Prior to the game they received their 2020 American League champion rings. The team also huddled for a private on-field ceremony where they watched a highlight video of the 2020 season which Yarbrough admitted gave him goosebumps. “Just being able obviously to have the recollection of things but to be able to see it from the first beginning of the first initial spring training, to then starting summer camp, throughout the year, throughout the playoffs — being able to relive that all in one little setting for the five or six minute video was pretty cool and gave me some goosebumps.”

The video did more than just relive the past, it also served as motivation and a reminder that the job isn’t done. “It was great honestly being AL champs, but at the end of the day we’re gunning for the World Series [trophy]. Yarbrough said. “That’s kind of why you play this game is to hold that trophy at the end of the year. I think nothing has changed. Obviously we were two games short last year but that’s obviously the goal this year.”

Yarbrough is ready to get back on-track after a rough outing against the Boston Red Sox his last time out. He wasn’t sharp, neither was the defense behind him, as he allowed nine runs (six earned) on nine hits in five innings while striking out two and walking one. Yarbrough reflected on the start saying that things just snowballed on him in the last inning of work. He made some adjustments in his side work this week.

Acknowledging that its still early in the year, Yarbrough says he will focus on executing his pitcher, focus on his control. “Just really focusing on executing pitches, focusing on control, just kind of giving yourself a clean slate.”

Hopefully, Yarbrough can build off the day he had on Monday with a dominant performance Tuesday night.