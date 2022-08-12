Real Bucs Talk: TE Cade Otton is a 4th-Round Steal?

By Bucs Report Staff

On this episode of the Real Bucs Talk Podcast the guys take a look at tight end Cade Otton. The fourth-round pick has been impressive thus far in training camp. Michael and Mark break it down for you below.

Follow Real Bucs Talk Podcast

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Are you a Buccaneers’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Bucs!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.