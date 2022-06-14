Real Bucs Talk: WR Position Preview Has Some Quality and Depth.

BUCS REPORT

Special to Sports Talk Florida

On this episode of the Real Bucs Talk Podcast the guys break down the current wide receiver group for the Buccaneers and what to expect this season from the group. It might be the deepest position on the team and should be an heck of battle come training camp. We know the top three guys but who will be the players behind them in this coming season.

