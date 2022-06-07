Recently Buccaneers’ Brady Talked About His Decision to Return For Another Season.

By: Bucs Report

When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired then 40 days later returned was the biggest 180° flip in recent history. When Brady announced his return, the immediate question was, why? What prompted his decision to return?

After “The Match” the participants held a roundtable discussion. It was during this discussion that Brady answered the question of why he decided to return to the game he’s dominated for two decades.

“At this stage, it’s like 55% yes and 45% no. It’s not 100-0. That’s just the reality,” Brady stated. “It’s not that I’m not 100% committed, it’s just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it’s like ‘Ugh. All right, here we go.’ It’s like running a marathon. You can’t decide two weeks before the marathon, ‘Hey, I’m going to start running.’ We got right to free agency and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization, and it all worked out.”

Brady went on to say he was “partly” ready for retirement.

“I think when you’re their [Mahomes and Allen’s] age, if you were to ask me, ‘Are you going to play football next year?’ I would say there’s a 100% chance I’m playing. And I think as I’ve gotten older, that’s changed because I have other responsibilities.”

“So the responsibilities are many people taking care of me and things that I have off the field that are really important to me like my family, my kids, my wife’s done an amazing job of that. That’s a big commitment from her, so it’s harder when you get older. I don’t even think they know what’s coming. Aaron [Rodgers] knows these things because your life gets bigger as we all do, our life gets more full—there’s more responsibilities.”

Tom Brady is an NFL legend, he’s a famous man, he’s a husband, and he’s an entrepreneur. What he isn’t is ready to hang them up.

