Report: Buccaneers Among Four Teams Targeting OBJ

Independent football reporter Dov Kleiman is reporting via Albert Breer, that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of four teams that have contacted free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“The Bucs, Packers, Bills and Rams have contacted free-agent WR Odell Beckham about potentially signing him.

Each team touched base with him but the current health of his knee remains a question, per Albert Breer.

Chiefs also showed interest in him prior to the Toney trade.”

Kleiman in the past has written for Pro Football Network and The Score. Albert Breer is the senior writer for Sports Illustrated’s MMQB.

We know what you’re thinking, the Buccaneers have many needs to address before adding a wide receiver. The rub here is quarterback Tom Brady tends to get the players he wants, and we know through reports that he wants OBJ.

