Report: Buccaneers to Play Rams on Thanksgiving in L.A.

BY: The Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

As Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans anticipate the upcoming 2025 NFL schedule release there’s always leaks about who’s playing where and what time and date.

Via WDAE’s Pat Donovan,

“I have a trustworthy friend who’s got a source telling him it’s going to be @Buccaneers at @RamsNFL as the nightcap on Thanksgiving!”

No confirmation from the Buccaneers or any other media members at this time. But, Pat Donovan is a stand-up guy who happens to be plugged into Tampa sports. So we seriously doubt he would put out something without total confidence in his source.

A Thursday night road game is a tough spot, especially with a cross-country trip involved. Given the Buccaneers’ struggles in prime-time games, this matchup might not be something to celebrate.

We’ll find out Wednesday when the league announces the complete schedule. But for now it sure looks like Bucs fans will get to enjoy the Pewter Pirates while dinning on Turkey in late November.

