The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly set to debut a white “creamsicle” throwback uniform, expected to be unveiled on July 15th as part of the team’s 50th season celebration.

The jerseys feature fluorescent orange numbers with red outlines, mirroring the team’s inaugural 1976 look, after being inadvertently leaked by the designer of the Bucs’ 50th season logo back in February.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers classic Creamsicle uniforms / via Buccaneers social media

The jerseys will be paired with the same white helmets and pants worn with the home creamsicle throwbacks, matching the Bucs’ regular-season look from 1976, since the creamsicle jerseys were only used in preseason games that year.

A 50th-season patch will be featured on the left shoulder, with a design matching the jersey’s color scheme, similar to the patches on the team’s red home, white road, and creamsicle throwback jerseys.

The Buccaneers haven’t announced when they’ll wear the white throwbacks, but their 50th season celebration kicks off on September 21 with the home opener against the New York Jets. Notably, they’ll also face the Seattle Seahawks, who are celebrating their own 50th season, on October 5 in Seattle.

The Seahawks will likely wear their throwback uniforms against the Bucs, paying homage to their October 17, 1976, game, where Seattle earned their first franchise win over Tampa Bay, although it won’t be a exact replica of the original matchup.

No confirmation from the team at this point. But, with the deletion of the white creamsicle version by the designer, somethings afoot.

