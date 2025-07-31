BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

Rich Rodriguez is back in Morgantown, and with his return comes a renewed sense of excitement for West Virginia football. His recent success at Jacksonville State proved that he still knows how to build winners, and Mountaineer fans have reason to believe he’ll make WVU competitive again—sooner rather than later. The first step? Getting to a bowl game in 2025.

In today’s college football landscape, the transfer portal allows programs to quickly assemble rosters that fit specific schemes. Even though West Virginia returns only three starters on offense and none on defense, there’s still talent across the board. Thanks to smart additions in the portal and Rodriguez’s proven system, this team has a real shot to be bowl eligible.

One of the more intriguing developments this spring is the quarterback competition. Nicco Marchiol, who stepped in last season and helped WVU to a couple of key wins, returns and looks like a great fit for RichRod’s offense. He’ll be pushed by transfers Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M) and Max Brown (Charlotte), giving the Mountaineers a deep and talented QB room.

This run-heavy offense also gets a boost from the return of junior Jahiem White, who ran for 844 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. He’s an ideal fit for the new system. SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton adds experienced depth to the backfield. However, the offensive line is a work in progress. All seven top contributors from last year are gone, meaning it could take time for this group to jell. Transfers Carson Lee (Mississippi State) and Walter Young Bear (Tulsa) will anchor the rebuild. Early struggles up front are expected, but by midseason, this unit could be clicking. If you’re going to face WVU, best to do it early.

The wide receiver room is still sorting itself out, but one standout is Jacksonville State transfer Cam Vaughn. He led JSU with 48 catches for 803 yards and should make an immediate impact as a go-to target.

On defense, West Virginia is essentially starting from scratch after finishing last in the Big 12, allowing nearly 32 points and 415 yards per game. Still, there’s reason for optimism. Defensive linemen Hammond Russell, Corey McIntyre, Asani Redwood, and Edward Vesterinen all saw action last year and are ready to take the next step. UTSA transfer Jimmori Robinson, the reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year, is expected to be a game-changer off the edge.

In the secondary, Jacksonville State safety Fred Perry is one to watch. He racked up 110 tackles and 10 tackles for loss last season and brings immediate leadership. At corner, Derek Carter (Jacksonville State) and Michael Coats (Nevada) should contribute early. Reid Carrico will start at middle linebacker and looks like a strong fit to lead the defense.

The schedule gives WVU a real chance to build early momentum. After a tune-up opener, the Mountaineers travel to Ohio to face a dangerous Bobcats team, but they’ll likely be favored to start 2-0. The Big 12 has no clear powerhouse this season, and many of the conference’s better teams will have to visit Morgantown. A road trip to Arizona State poses a challenge, but the overall slate is manageable.

Whether WVU reaches six or seven wins remains to be seen—but don’t be surprised if the Mountaineers shock a few teams late in the year and find themselves back in the postseason. With Rodriguez at the helm, the future is looking brighter in the hills of West Virginia.