Richard Sherman is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former superstar all-pro defensive back Richard Sherman came to Tampa last night and today he will become the newest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran corner drew interest early in free agency, but teams weren’t willing to meet his asking price and his deal with Tampa Bay has not yet been announced.

The #Buccaneers have signed 5-time All-Pro Richard Sherman. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2021

He made the announcement himself on his podcast.