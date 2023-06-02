Road to the Softball World Series: FSU hosts Georgia in Tallahassee with the winner headed to Omaha.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The No. 3 Florida State softball team (53-9) will play host to No. 14 Georgia (42-13) in the 2023 Tallahassee Super Regional. Game one is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with game two set for 8 p.m. on ESPN. Saturday’s if necessary game time is still to be determined.

NCAA Tournament History

The Seminoles are 103-75 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the 35th time the Seminoles have qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

The Seminoles have qualified for 23 consecutive NCAA Regionals.

The Seminoles are 11-12 all-time in the Super Regionals

The Seminoles have hosted five Super Regionals and have qualified for the Women’s College World Series in three out of the five times they have hosted a NCAA Super Regional.

The Seminoles are looking to qualify for their 12th Women’s College World Series.

The Seminoles have qualified for the NCAA Super Regional in nine out of the last 10 seasons.

Series History

This will be the 18th time that the Seminoles and the Bulldogs have faced off.

Florida State has won the last three meetings against the Bulldogs.

Postseason meetings are nothing new between these two teams as the last six meetings have been in the postseason including two matchups in the Women’s College World Series in 2016 and 2018.

The Seminoles win over Georgia in 2018 at the WCWS was the first four-straight wins in elimination games and ultimately led the Seminoles to their first national championship.

The two teams have met a total of seven times in the postseason.

Back Where They Belong

After a one year hiatus, the Seminoles return to the NCAA Super Regionals for the 10th time and the ninth time in the past 10 seasons.

The Noles went 3-1 in the Tallahassee Regional with a 9-0 win over Marist, a 5-1 win over UCF and a 1-0 win over South Carolina in a winner-take-all matchup.

Out of the 10 times the Seminoles have reached a Super Regional, they have been the host six of those times.

Perfection

With their backs against the wall in the 2023 Tallahassee Regional, the Seminoles turned to their ace Kathryn Sandercock and she delivered by throwing the program’s 16th perfect game.

Sandercock needed just 59 pitches to retire 21-straight batters.

Sandercock did not allow a ball to leave the infield as she recorded five strikeouts, 15 groundouts and one pop up to Josie Muffley.

It was Florida State’s first perfect game since Feb. 23, 2018, against Northern Iowa as Meghan King and Cassidy Davis combined for a perfect game.

Sandercock was just the eighth Florida State to throw a perfect game in a full seven inning contest.

Pitching by Committee

The Seminoles have taken on a new style inside the circle this season.

The Seminoles have used seven pitchers this season, four of which who have pitched more than 40 innings.

The Seminoles have two out of the top three lowest ERA’s in the conference as Makenna Reid leads the ACC with a 0.94 ERA and Kathryn Sandercock is third in the ACC with a 1.11 ERA.

The team boasts a 1.65 ERA which is 8th in the country.

In the Tallahassee Regional, the Seminoles threw a no-hitter against Marist then a perfect game against South Carolina. In the four games, the Seminoles posted a 0.84 ERA and allowed just three earned runs.

